Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Environmentally Friendly Dryer Sheet (CHK-1092)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eco-friendly dryer sheet with

antistatic and antibacterial capabilities," said an inventor, from Harvard, Ill., "so I invented the DRYER SHEETS OF MOTHER NATURE. My recyclable design would be better for the environment than synthetic sheets."

The patent-pending invention provides a new environmentally friendly dryer sheet. In doing so, it can be used to freshen clothes, reduce static, and decrease bacteria and microbes in the clothes dryer. It also would serve as a viable alternative to synthetic dryer sheets, and it would help benefit the environment. The invention features a hypoallergenic, pet friendly, and recyclable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1092, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

