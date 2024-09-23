NAMI KDK Expands The Growing Team With New Hires In Key Leadership Positions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NAMI KDK has been focused on finding the right talent for key leadership positions to continue service growth in the Kane-south, DeKalb, and Kendall counties.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAMI KDK is happy to announce the expansion of its team by welcoming Josh Beaton, Manager of Development and Fundraising; Stephanie Burl, Family Program Coordinator; and Valerie Romero, Youth Program Coordinator. NAMI KDK has expanded the Spanish Program Coordinator from part-time to full-time.“We have a mental service gap in our three counties. And we hope by expanding our team we may rise to meet the need. Our focus this year is on expanding our youth, family, and Spanish programming. NAMI KDK is unique because is free and eligible to everyone regardless of income. The Manager of Development and Fundraising plays a key role in the strategic planning of providing resources for our community members. I am excited to see what our team will do in the next couple of years.” said Sara Gray, Executive Director, NAMI KDK.Josh Beaton has been working for non-profits for over 10 years. Josh has spent his career working with vulnerable populations, from homelessness in Los Angeles to working with survivors of trafficking in Milwaukee. Josh will oversee NAMI KDK's grants and development. Josh is excited to help develop NAMI KDK while bringing more awareness and funds to the organization to help more people.Stephanie Burl LPC, NCC is a licensed professional. She brings over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and contributes her empathetic style to her experience with working with communities she has poured into the lives of at-risk children and families. At NAMI KDK, Stephanie will combine her rich experience with a deep dedication to enhancing family support systems and fostering resilience within the communities she serves.Valerie Romero is bilingual in Spanish. Has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Minor in Nonprofit Management from the University of Illinois Chicago. Currently seeking a graduate degree in Social Work. She brings a fresh outlook on what the youth communities need so that the next generation can be proactive and aware of the resources available to help them navigate their emotions. In NAMI KDK, she will be dedicated to implementing NAMI on Campus and expanding the Ending the Silence program.NAMI KDK (Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties) is your local resource for support of those with mental illness, their families, and their communities. We are an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to the eradication of the stigma of mental illness by improving the quality of life of all those striving for mental health wellness. The mission of NAMI KDK is to provide mental health education, support, and advocacy for individuals, family members, and communities.For further information, please check our website: ; email: ....

