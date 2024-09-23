Lebanon: 200 Killed, 400 Injured In Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes
The Lebanese Ministry of health said that 200 Lebanese people were killed and more than 400 others were injured as a result of the intensive raids launched by the Israeli Occupation army on large areas of Lebanon.
It explained that among the slain and wounded people were children, women and paramedics.
The Israeli bombing also led to the destruction of a number of homes and facilities, and the burning of a number of vehicles.
