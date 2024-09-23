Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Toolbox For Temperature-Sensitive Items (CHK-1090)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a toolbox to keep temperature-sensitive tools, tubes of caulking, paint and other items at a safe or normal temperature," said an inventor, from Shannon, Ill., "so I invented the HOT BOX. My design prevents tool failure and delays associated with extreme cold temperatures in the field or jobsite."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved toolbox for storing and recharging temperature-sensitive tools. In doing so, it helps keep stored items at a stable temperature. As a result, it prevents tools, caulking compound, and adhesives from freezing. It also ensures tools are charged and ready for use. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1090, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

