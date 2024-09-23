UPDATE - Thnks Announces Winners Of The 2024 Thnks Gratitude In Business Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thnks and First Horizon name Pegasus Logistics and its Account Manager winners of this year's awards for their commitment to gratitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thnks , the first on-demand gratitude expression for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors, today announced Troy Stevenson, Account Manager at Pegasus Logistics Group as the individual winner and Pegasus Logistics Group as the company winner for the 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards sponsored by First Horizon.



As the gratitude in business pioneer, Thnks has transformed small gestures of appreciation into enduring business connections, fostering loyalty, and driving revenue growth. Through the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards, Thnks celebrates individuals and organizations who are growing their businesses with gratitude.

"Troy and the entire team at Pegasus Logistics Group inspire a ripple effect of gratitude that transforms how we do business and strengthens our communities,” said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "The response to this year's Thnks Gratitude in Business Award has been truly remarkable. We've seen an inspiring array of stories demonstrating how gratitude is being leveraged as a powerful tool for business growth and relationship building."

Pegasus Logistics Group, the first company honored by the Gratitude in Business Awards, is being recognized for their exceptional dedication to fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition to drive growth. The company's innovative initiatives, including their Culture Team's CREW program and "People on Point" rewards system, demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering a culture of gratitude and empowerment. As the individual winner, Stevenson's commitment to building trust-based relationships and consistently showing appreciation embodies the transformative power of gratitude in the workplace.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Thnks and First Horizon," said Ken Beam, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group. "Gratitude is at the heart of our culture, and this win is a testament to the dedication and commitment of individuals like Troy Stevenson and all our team members. We believe that gratitude is the foundation for building strong relationships with our team members, clients, partners, and the community. It's wonderful to see both Troy's efforts and the collective spirit of Pegasus Logistics recognized. We're excited to continue fostering an environment where appreciation drives success and strengthens our connections."

Stevenson will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to enhance further the gratitude program at Pegasus Logistics, a $500 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers, and a $2,500 donation will be made in his name to The Grace Foundation, which assists individuals and families in crisis and guidance toward self-sufficiency. The team at Pegasus Logistics will receive $10,000 in Thnks credits for their gratitude program.

“At First Horizon we're proud to support the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards,” said Lucas Doppler, SVP at First Horizon.“We share Thnks' vision of celebrating those who elevate their workplace, enhance customer experiences, and enrich their communities - by leading with gratitude. "

To learn more about the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards sponsored by First Horizon, visit thnks.com .

Established in 2016, Thnks believes making people feel appreciated - not just part of a transaction - is a business-building strategy. Utilized by over 10,000 teams and 120 Fortune 500 companies, Thnks is an on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors that converts small acts of gratitude into lasting business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to empower customers with a more economical, intentional, and authentic way to make people feel appreciated. To date, millions of Thnks have been sent - proving small acts of gratitude generate outsized business impact.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

Pegasus Logistics Group is a global leader in transportation and logistics, specializing in both international and domestic shipments of consequence. With a client-centric approach and a flexible global network of partners, we deliver a highly managed transportation model that adapts to the unique challenges of each business. Our stakeholder-focused approach ensures that our solutions benefit not just our clients but also our team members, partners, and communities. At Pegasus Logistics Group, we believe that true partnership is defined by flexibility, collaboration, and a commitment to improving business processes as we grow together.

