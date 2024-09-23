Construction Of Bombay HC New Complex Sense Of Collaboration Between State & Judiciary: CJI

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said that the construction of Bombay High Court's new complex shows the sense of collaboration between the state and the judiciary to provide modern infrastructure for citizens.

He further stated that the focus of modern architecture and innovative facilities will provide access to justice.

In his address at the ground breaking and foundation laying of the Bombay High Court's new complex at Bandra, the Chief Justice said that when it comes to administrative work the judiciary stands together with the as the mission is the same as making available access to justice for the citizens.

The Chief Justice said that emphasis is given on advancement in digital infrastructure as the judgements are translated in every language.

''Nearly 2,000 orders have been translated in Marathi and 37,000 in Hindi using machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. This mission is taking place all over the country. Use of virtual platforms such as Bombay Digital Law Reports will revolutionise legal research, which must remain free, ensuring equal access to the legal fraternity," he added.

The Chief Justice said that access to judgements free of cost not only benefits the legal fraternity but also the ordinary citizens. It will lead to a deeper understanding of Constitutional values by bringing the Constitution close to the people.

"As the court transitions from old to new building, it symbolises the remarkable ability to honour our heritage while embracing the challenges of the future. Theatre artists are often told that if they respect the stage, the stage will respect them. As we celebrate the ground breaking we must first pay homage to the heritage building that has been our stage, an architectural marvel that has mentored us all. The heritage building of the high court is replete with fascinating stories," said the Chief Justice.

Referring to the Dil Chahta Hai song "Hum hai naye Andaz kyon ho purana", he said: "It resonates deeply as we embark on this new chapter. I am quite hopeful and certain that we move the new high court Naye and build on the values and legacy of our fore parents."

The Chief Justice said that September 23, 2024, would be a historic date to start the work of the new High Court complex.

"The Bombay High Court has given birth to many national personalities and its legacy spans the social, economic and national spheres. Therefore, this new complex of the High Court will be accessible to all," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the role of courts is to strengthen the democracy adding that freedom, equality, fraternity are not just words but they are guiding principles.

It is these principles that have strengthened faith in the judicial process. This new building will meet the growing needs of the justice system.

The Chief Minister hoped that the work of giving justice from this building of the Bombay High Court will inspire and energise the future generation.

"People have a perception that victims should get speedy justice. The justice system needs to be more dynamic and for this the government has given priority to strengthen the justice system by taking many important decisions," he said.