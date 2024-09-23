EQS-News: TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

TitanSafe Opens First Branch in Munich - ISIN DE000A383EA2

Taufkirchen, September 23, 2024

– TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH has reached another important milestone in its expansion strategy: the opening of the first branch marks the continuation of the ambitious growth strategy, through which TitanSafe aims to open a total of eleven new locations in major German cities by the end of 2025. Final discussions with suppliers and strategic partners are currently underway to expedite the openings. TitanSafe is currently looking for office managers, reception staff, and executive assistants to support this growth path and ensure the high standards of customer service and organization. In a recent interview, TitanSafe CEO Perez Arcila explained the significance of the Munich branch for the company's expansion plans. You can read the full interview here:

Further Information on the Bond and Expansion Strategy

The expansion is supported by the successful placement of the TitanSafe bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which has been traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN A383EA since August 1. With a fixed interest rate of 11 percent and a bonus interest rate triggered by the opening of additional branches, this debut bond offers an attractive investment opportunity for institutional and private investors alike. The trust of investors reaffirms TitanSafe's clear focus.

About TitanSafe GmbH

TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH specializes in highly secure locker systems. The company plans to establish a nationwide network of locker facilities accessible 24/7, 365 days a year. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and excellent customer service, TitanSafe aims to become the leading provider of locker solutions. Interested investors are invited to review the securities prospectus on the website at

Kontakt:

TitanSafe Schliessfachanlagen GmbH

Email: ...

Web:

Tel: +49 89 99734167

Language: English Company: TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH Wallbergstraße 3 82024 Taufkirchen Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A383EA2 WKN: A383EA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt



