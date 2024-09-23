Pentixapharm Holding AG Sets Price Range for Planned IPO

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO

Offering of up to 3.9 million new shares at a price range of EUR 4.70 to EUR 6.00 per share

IPO proceeds to secure financing for further development of promising product pipeline in the rapidly growing field of radioligand therapies

Subscription period for institutional and retail investors begins on September 24, 2024, and is expected to end on October 1, 2024

First trading day on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange anticipated on October 3, 2024 High free float of over 60% expected post-IPO Berlin and Würzburg, Germany, September 23, 2024 – Pentixapharm Holding AG ("Pentixapharm"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and therapy ("theranostics") of blood cancer and other widespread indications not yet treated with radiopharmaceuticals, announces details of its planned initial public offering ("IPO") on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has today approved the prospectus for the public offering in Germany and the listing of Pentixapharm shares. The IPO price range has been set at EUR 4.70 to EUR 6.00 per share. The final offer price will be determined based on a bookbuilding process at the end of the offering period, which begins on September 24, 2024, and is expected to end on October 1, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CEST for retail investors and at 2:00 p.m. CEST for institutional investors. The public offering comprises up to 3,900,000 registered shares. There is no over-allotment option (“greenshoe”). In addition to the offered shares, 50,000 nominal shares and 20,845,477 spin-off shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The spin-off shares result from a capital increase in kind resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on June 26, 2024, consisting of all shares held by Eckert & Ziegler SE in Pentixapharm AG following the spin-off of Pentixapharm AG approved by Eckert & Ziegler SE's general meeting on the same day. In total, up to 24,795,477 registered shares of Pentixapharm Holding AG will be admitted to trading. All shares have a notional value of EUR 1.00 per share in the company's share capital and carry full dividend rights from March 25, 2024. Proceeds from the Offering to Fund Further Development of the Product Pipeline Assuming full placement of the shares, the IPO would result in a market capitalization of EUR 132.7 million at the midpoint of the bookbuilding range. The expected gross proceeds for Pentixapharm from the placement of new shares amount to between EUR 18.3 million and EUR 23.4 million, based on the bookbuilding range and the maximum number of 3.9 million offer shares. With an additional convertible bond of up to EUR 18.5 million subscribed by the listed Eckert & Ziegler SE, Pentixapharm would have over EUR 39 million in additional financial resources at the midpoint of the bookbuilding range to implement the first phase of its growth strategy. The proceeds from the IPO are primarily intended for the further development of the company's product pipeline. The growth strategy in the coming years is focused on the clinical development and approval of main candidates, Ga68-PentixaFor and Y90-PentixaTher, as well as on strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. The IPO is thus a milestone on the planned path toward commercialization of well-validated programs. Lead candidate PentixaFor is already in Phase III clinical development in Europe. Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, CEO of Pentixapharm Holding AG, commented : "We are now in the home stretch with our IPO plans and are pleased with the positive feedback from investors. Our goal is to make the stock attractive to investors who join early and to minimize the dilution of Eckert & Ziegler SE shareholders who become Pentixapharm shareholders as a result of the spin-off. Therefore, only a limited number of shares are being offered in the IPO. We are convinced of a positive development of Pentixapharm and aim to achieve further milestones in the coming months." Dr. Andreas Eckert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG, stated: "Pentixapharm has an attractive product pipeline and is gaining access to capital market investors through the IPO. As previously announced, as part of the spin-off of Pentixapharm from Eckert & Ziegler SE, Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH is also participating in the IPO, underscoring its confidence in Pentixapharm. For future investments, several options are available, including further capital measures or other financing possibilities such as collaborations with established pharmaceutical companies. The current valuations of companies in the field of radiopharmaceuticals with programs in clinical trials in the US underscore the potential that investors see in this field." IPO Targeted at Both Institutional and Retail Investors Interested in Pentixapharm's Innovative Growth Model The shares will be offered as part of a public offering in Germany and an international private placement. The offering is aimed at both institutional and retail investors. Retail investors in Germany can place purchase orders in the public offering one day after the start of the offer period, i.e., from September 25, 2024, exclusively via the DirectPlace© subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or through their custodian bank. Qualified investors can place purchase orders directly with BankM AG, acting as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner, during the offer period. The free float after the IPO is expected to be over 60%. The main shareholder of Pentixapharm is Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, which will hold 31.57% of the share capital after the completion of the spin-off. Admission to trading is expected on October 2, 2024. On October 3, 2024, the listing of the existing shares and the spin-off shares of Pentixapharm Holding AG under the ticker symbol "PTP" and the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000A40AEG0 is scheduled to take place on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The offer shares are expected to be traded from October 10, 2024, following the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register and the admission decision by the Deutsche Börse AG. The securities prospectus regarding the public offering and the admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) was approved today by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . About Pentixapharm Holding AG Pentixapharm Holding AG was founded in 2024 to incorporate all shares held by Eckert & Ziegler SE in Pentixapharm AG, based in Würzburg, following the spin-off resolved by the Annual General Meetings of Eckert & Ziegler SE and Pentixapharm Holding AG on June 26, 2024. It is intended to list Pentixapharm Holding AG on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Pentixapharm AG is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical development company founded in 2019 with its headquarters in Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases. Pentixapharm's clinical pipeline includes PentixaTher, an Yttrium-90-based therapeutic against non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), and PentixaFor, a Gallium-68-based companion diagnostic. Clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, including a dose-finding study for PentixaTher and a Phase III registration study for PentixaFor in marginal zone lymphoma. Additionally, PentixaFor is being developed as a diagnostic tool for primary aldosteronism (PA), a major cause of hypertension. Pentixapharm is currently preparing a US-centric Phase III registration study with PentixaFor in PA that will start in 2025. For more information, please contact: Pentixapharm Holding AG

