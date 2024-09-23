Original-Research: Valneva SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Valneva SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

23.09.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Valneva SE Company Name: Valneva SE ISIN: FR0004056851

Reason for the research: Capital Raise Recommendation: Buy from: 23.09.2024 Target price: €7.70 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 8.60 to EUR 7.70.



Abstract:

Valneva had cash and cash equivalents of €131m at the end of June. Cashburn will be lower in H2/24 compared with the first six months due to the completion in the spring of Valneva's contributions to the VLA15 Lyme vaccine development cooperation with Pfizer. However, sustainable free cashflow is unlikely until revenues, milestones and royalties are forthcoming from the launch (subject to approval) of VLA15 in 2027. Our previous study of 20 August showed a cash position of €10m at the end of 2026. In August 2023 Valneva announced a doubling of the debt outstanding to its principal creditors, DeerField and OrbiMed, to USD200m. In March 2024 the interest-only period on the first USD100m tranche was extended from July 2024 to January 2026. The second USD100m tranche is interest-only until Q1/27. Given the increase in its debt and the prospect of the substantial depletion of its cash position over the next 27 months, it was always possible that Valneva would seek to raise new equity capital. The capital raise completed on 13 September, which raised gross proceeds of €61m, provides Valneva with the flexibility to invest in its chikungunya, shigella, zika and preclinical R&D projects before free cashflow turns positive following the Lyme vaccine launch. We now forecast Valneva's end-2026 cash position at €64m, and so we believe the capital raise has eliminated any requirement for cash ahead of the Lyme vaccine launch. This means investors will capture full upside from the expected positive Lyme vaccine phase 3 data (expected by end 2025), regulatory approval and launch. We have reduced our price target from €8.60 to €7.70 to reflect the dilution occasioned by the issue. However, we reiterate our Buy recommendation as we think the Valneva share is very undervalued relative to the prospects both for the existing commercialised vaccine portfolio and the pipeline, above all VLA15.







First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 8,60 auf EUR 7,70.



Zusammenfassung:

Valneva verfügte Ende Juni über liquide Mittel in Höhe von €131 Mio. Der Cashburn wird in H2/24 im Vergleich zu den ersten sechs Monaten niedriger ausfallen, da Valneva im Frühjahr seinen Beitrag zur Entwicklungskooperation mit Pfizer für den Lyme-Impfstoff VLA15 geleistet hat. Ein nachhaltiger freier Cashflow ist jedoch unwahrscheinlich, bis Einnahmen, Meilensteine und Lizenzgebühren aus der Markteinführung von VLA15 (vorbehaltlich der Zulassung) im Jahr 2027 anfallen. Unsere letzte Studie vom 20. August zeigte eine Cash-Position von €10 Mio. Ende 2026. Im August 2023 kündigte Valneva eine Verdoppelung der ausstehenden Schulden gegenüber seinen Hauptgläubigern DeerField und OrbiMed auf USD200 Mio. an. Im März 2024 wurde die tilgungsfreie Frist für die erste Tranche von USD100 Mio. von Juli 2024 bis Januar 2026 verlängert. Die zweite Tranche von USD100 Mio. ist bis Q1/27 tilgungsfrei. Angesichts des Anstiegs der Verschuldung und der Aussicht auf einen erheblichen Abbau der liquiden Mittel in den nächsten 27 Monaten war es immer möglich, dass Valneva neues Eigenkapital aufnehmen würde. Die am 13. September abgeschlossene Kapitalerhöhung mit einem Bruttoerlös von €61 Mio. verschafft Valneva die nötige Flexibilität, um in seine Chikungunya-, Shigella- und Zika-Projekte sowie in die präklinische Forschung und Entwicklung zu investieren, bevor der freie Cashflow nach der Einführung des Lyme-Impfstoffs positiv wird. Wir prognostizieren nun, dass Valneva Ende 2026 über einen Barmittelbestand in Höhe von €64 Mio. verfügen wird. Darum glauben wir, dass das Unternehmen nach der Kapitalerhöhung keinen weiteren Bedarf an Barmitteln bis zur Einführung des Lyme-Impfstoffs hat. Dies bedeutet, dass die Anleger von den erwarteten positiven Phase-3-Daten des Lyme-Impfstoffs (erwartet bis Ende 2025), der Zulassung und der Markteinführung in vollem Umfang profitieren werden. Wir haben unser Kursziel von €8,60 auf €7,70 gesenkt, um der durch die Emission verursachten Verwässerung Rechnung zu tragen. Wir behalten jedoch unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, da wir die Valneva-Aktie im Verhältnis zu den Aussichten sowohl für das bestehende kommerzialisierte Impfstoffportfolio als auch für die Pipeline, vor allem für VLA15, für stark unterbewertet halten.



