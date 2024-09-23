Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's HMSHost to Grow Its Presence at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Under Newly Awarded 10-Year Contract

23.09.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

dining leader will develop nearly 4,600 ft2 (1,400m2) of added food and beverage space that will include partnerships with celebrity chef Guy Fieri and a renowned Arizona distillery. BETHESDA, Maryland (Sept. 23, 2024) – Global restaurateur HMSHost , part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, today announced its plans to bring a duo of exciting food and beverage experiences to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) under a recently awarded 10-year contract. The two new dining venues will open in Summer 2025 in the airport's new Eighth Concourse in Terminal 4, growing HMSHost's footprint at PHX to nearly two dozen restaurants and bars.



Travelers will soon have the chance to enjoy casual dining with the big, bold energy and flavors of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, plus an elevated bar experience featuring the locally made spirits of Arizona's largest, independently owned brewery and distillery, SanTan Brewing Company.



“HMSHost is thrilled to be part of the roadmap for the future that's been laid out at Phoenix Sky Harbor,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“Every thoughtful renovation and addition to the concourses has been designed with travelers at the core, just as our food and beverage options are curated to enhance and fuel their journey. We look forward to our continued partnership with Phoenix Sky Harbor and infusing the dining experience there with a fun, flavorful, and decidedly local feel.”



The new dining destinations coming soon to the Eighth Concourse of Terminal 4 include:

Guy Fieri's Phoenix Kitchen and Bar – Travelers at PHX will want to make Guy Fieri's Phoenix Kitchen & Bar a part of their itinerary. The Flavortown experience will start with“Real Deal” Guy signature, scratch-made recipes like award-winning burgers and championship BBQ and extend to the full bar with“Off da Hook” handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and Guy's very own Santo Tequila, a collaboration between Guy and Sammy Hagar. The PHX menu will highlight fan-favorites from the Downtown Phoenix restaurant, including Big Bite Burgers, wings, Trash Can Nachos, Mötley Qüe Pulled Pork sandwich (featured on“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”), pizza, breakfast, and more, along with convenient Grab & Go options. Popular libations will range from Guy's Famous Caliente Margarita, made with fresh jalapeños and a mojo rim to the Fiery Fieri, a tequila-based drink that includes Guy's famous brown sugar bourbon BBQ sauce.

SanTan Spirit House – A first-class brand that's uniquely Arizona, SanTan Spirits is the distillery arm of beloved SanTan Brewing, the state's largest, independently owned brewery and distillery. SanTan Spirit House will offer travelers innovative, modern cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Natasha Hill, showcasing destination products available only at Spirit House locations. Highlights from the full bar include SanTan's spirits, tasting flights, classic and creative cocktails, beer, and wine along with a delicious food menu featuring Roman-style flatbreads and other shareable bites.

“At Phoenix Sky Harbor, we continue to look for ways to elevate the passenger experience,” said Chief Revenue Officer Roxann Favors.“Our continued partnership with HMSHost will give our travelers additional options. We are excited for HMSHost's new concepts that will not only give travelers a taste of our award-winning local cuisine, but a chance to experience celebrity chef Guy Fieri's renowned creations.” HMSHost will operate the new dining venues as a joint venture with TMG Services, LLC and Kind Hospitality, Inc.



HMSHost currently operates over 20 restaurants, bars, and Grab & Go dining options at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including traveler favorites such as Blanco Tacos + Tequila, SanTan Brewing Company, La Grande Orange, and Shake Shack. In 2024, HMSHost unveiled its Snap brand at PHX, an AI-powered, self-checkout system that was named a finalist for the“Airport 'Food To Go' Offer of the Year” at The Moodie Davitt Report's Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Awards. About Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport



Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America's Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of more than $44 billion. On an average day, more than 1,000 aircraft and more than 130,000 passengers arrive at and depart from Phoenix Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor is funded with airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the airport.

For further information:



Contact

Ashley Davidson Cathy Jongens Director, Corporate Communications

North America Director Corporate

Communications Phone :+1 301 385 3944 Phone : +41 79 288093 ... ...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Avolta AG Brunngässlein 12 4010 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41612664444 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0023405456 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1993781



End of News EQS News Service