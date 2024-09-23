India To Establish First National Security Semiconductor Fab For US And Allied Forces

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 23 (KNN) In a historic leap for India's defence and technological landscape, the country is set to create its first national security-focused fabrication plant.

This development, a result of a landmark agreement between India and the United States, will produce advanced chips for the US armed forces, allied militaries, and the Indian defence sector.

The announcement follows a high-profile meeting between Indian Prime Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Delaware.

A joint fact sheet released after the meeting underscored the significance of this agreement, which aims to bolster global semiconductor supply chains and accelerate innovation in cutting-edge technologies.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications,” the fact sheet stated.

The new fab, supported by India's Semiconductor Mission and a strategic collaboration between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force, will manufacture key components like infrared, gallium nitride, and silicon carbide semiconductors. These are critical for defence, communications, and future energy solutions.

This partnership also highlights broader efforts to ensure resilient and secure semiconductor supply chains. A prominent example of this cooperation is GlobalFoundries' (GF) establishment of the GF Kolkata Power Centre, which will advance research in chip manufacturing for zero-emission vehicles, connected devices, AI, and data centres.

Beyond semiconductors, the India-US collaboration is making strides in emerging technologies. IBM recently signed an MoU with the Government of India, paving the way for the deployment of IBM's watsonx platform on India's Airawat supercomputer, thus accelerating AI innovation and fostering R&D in advanced processors. This initiative also aligns with India's National Quantum Mission.

The leaders also lauded recent space cooperation efforts, including the upcoming joint NASA-ISRO mission to the International Space Station in 2025. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in civil and commercial space initiatives.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised the importance of these developments, noting that technology was central to India's strategy of growth and cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, further reflected in bilateral and Quad discussions.

(KNN Bureau)