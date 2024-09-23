3,500 Bengal MSME Traders Join Amazon Global Selling For International Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Sep 23 (KNN) In a significant boost to Bengal's MSME sector, around 3,500 traders have joined Global Selling this year, allowing them to tap into major international markets like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

These traders come from a range of districts across the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, and Darjeeling, signaling a broad participation across urban and semi-urban areas.

The exporters are primarily selling products in diverse categories such as textiles, home appliances, kitchenware, luggage, shoes, and lawn and garden-related items.

This strategic move is expected to further integrate Bengal's small and medium businesses into the global economy, leveraging the power of e-commerce.

Commenting on this expansion, Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade at Amazon India, said,“Amazon Global Selling is empowering exporters to reach customers globally, and technology is the driving force simplifying e-commerce exports for MSMEs in Bengal and across India. We are investing in tools and technologies to help sellers optimise their reach, enhance product discovery, and increase sales.”

Wakankar highlighted that Amazon is committed to fostering growth in India's MSME sector, with the company's ambitious goal to enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

This initiative aligns with the government's push for expanding export markets for Indian products and supporting small businesses with digital infrastructure and market access.

The surge in international trade participation is expected to bolster Bengal's economy, offering local businesses greater opportunities to scale up while providing global consumers with access to quality products from the region.

Amazon's Global Selling platform has proven to be a gateway for Indian MSMEs to international markets, allowing them to reach millions of customers around the world without the need for a physical international presence.

This development represents a significant milestone for Bengal's MSME sector, promising greater visibility and revenue potential for thousands of small-scale traders venturing into the global e-commerce arena.

(KNN Bureau)