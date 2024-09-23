Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Snow And Ice Removal Device (CHK-1080)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a snow and ice removal device that would leave no residual snow or ice behind after the cleaning process," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SNOW - A - WAY. My design would also eliminate the back-breaking work of manually pushing a snow blower or using a shovel."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved machine for melting and removing snow and ice. In doing so, it eliminates the strain associated with using a shovel or traditional snow blower. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1080, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

