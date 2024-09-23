Connectwise Announces CEO Transition: Manny Rivelo Appointed As CEO, Jason Magee To Step Down

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the company that pioneered the managed (MSP) model through software, services, and community, today announced that Manny Rivelo, former CEO of Forcepoint, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ConnectWise. Rivelo succeeds Jason Magee, who will step down after successfully leading the company through unprecedented growth.



Under Magee's leadership, ConnectWise has achieved remarkable milestones, significantly growing its revenue and profitability. Since becoming CEO in 2019, Magee has spearheaded the company's expansion into new markets and the development cutting-edge solutions for MSPs, all while strengthening ConnectWise's position as an industry leader in cybersecurity. During his tenure, the company's revenue increased by more than 300%, and profitability surged by 500%, driven by strategic acquisitions in cybersecurity and data protection, solidifying ConnectWise's role as a driving force in the MSP ecosystem.

Jason Magee commented,“It has been an incredible honor to lead ConnectWise during this transformative period. I am proud of what our team has accomplished-scaling the business, expanding our product portfolio, and deepening our commitment to our partners. With a solid foundation now in place, I believe this is the right time for me to step down and hand over the reins to a leader who can guide ConnectWise through its next phase of growth. I look forward to connecting with our MSP partners at IT Nation Connect in November, where we will celebrate our collective achievements.”

Manny Rivelo brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the technology industry. As CEO of Forcepoint, he successfully navigated the cybersecurity company through strategic growth initiatives and product innovation. Before Forcepoint, Rivelo held senior leadership roles at industry giants including F5 Networks, Arista, and Cisco Systems, where he was instrumental in driving key business transformations.

“I am thrilled to join ConnectWise at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Rivelo.“Jason has done a phenomenal job positioning ConnectWise as a market leader, and I am eager to build on that success. The rise of AI presents a game-changing opportunity for MSPs and their SMB clients. Through our purpose-built platform and industry-leading community, ConnectWise is equipping MSPs with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving market.”

Over the upcoming months, Magee will work closely with Rivelo to ensure a smooth handover and will continue to provide strategic guidance to the ConnectWise leadership team. The company is committed to maintaining its customer-first focus and accelerating innovation to serve its global network of technology solution providers.

For more information, visit .

