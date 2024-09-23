Data Indicates Biden's Clean-Energy Policies Will Avert 200,000 Deaths, Boost Employment
Date
9/23/2024 2:11:29 PM
Data from two recently published reports has revealed that President Joe Biden's green policies will
prevent 200,000 deaths
and boost the number of renewable energy-related jobs in the United States by 150,000. The Biden administration has been relentless in its efforts to advance the green transition, and the reports indicate that these efforts will have a tangible effect on American lives and the labor market.
The reports indicate that green policies will be incredibly beneficial to the country, especially now that the upcoming presidential elections have such massive stakes. As the second-largest polluter on the globe after China and the largest historical polluter, the United States and its clean-energy policies will also...
