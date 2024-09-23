A First In The Industry: Quantum Computer Fixes Own Errors
Date
9/23/2024 2:11:28 PM
A significant milestone that promises to change technology in quantum computing has been reached. For the first time in the history of computers, a quantum computer has fixed its
own errors mid-calculation . Quantum error correction, as scientists are calling it, is a process that makes quantum computers more reliable. It also has the potential to pave the way for these computers to solve problems that are a challenge for advanced classical computers.
So why does error correction matter? Well, Quantum computers are not like ordinary laptops or even phones. These machines perform calculations using quantum bits, or qubits, which harness the strange and powerful laws of quantum physics. The catch? Qubits are notoriously sensitive and can cause...
