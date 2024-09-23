Techmediabreaks Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Introduces AI-Generated 'My Selfie' Feature Amid Privacy Concerns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snap (NYSE: SNAP) , the parent company of the popular social Snapchat, has recently introduced a groundbreaking feature named“My Selfie.” This innovative tool leverages artificial intelligence (“AI”) to generate images of users' faces, which can be utilized in various in-app experiences, including advertisements. This move by Snap Inc. is a significant step towards integrating AI into social media, aiming to enhance user engagement and open new avenues for personalized advertising.

The“My Selfie” feature is designed to allow users and their friends to create AI-generated images from their selfies, offering a unique and customized experience within the app. Despite the potential for increased user interaction, this feature has sparked privacy concerns among some Snapchat users. Reports have emerged of users seeing their likenesses in ads without their explicit consent, raising questions about the privacy and security of personal images on the platform.

Snap Inc. has responded to these concerns by clarifying that advertisers do not have access to users' Generative AI data, including the“My Selfie” images. The company assures that it prioritizes user privacy and has implemented measures to safeguard users' private data from being accessed by advertisers. Furthermore, Snap Inc. emphasizes that the“My Selfie” feature is not currently used in advertising and that users have the autonomy to manage their“My Selfie” data and advertising preferences, including the option to opt-out of the feature.

Despite the privacy concerns, Snap continues to perform well in the stock market, with its shares reaching a high of $10.19 during the trading day. This financial performance indicates investor confidence in the company's innovative approach to integrating AI technology into its platform and its potential to enhance user engagement and advertising opportunities. Snap's commitment to user privacy and control over personal data settings may also play a crucial role in maintaining user trust and loyalty, which is essential for the company's long-term success in the competitive social media landscape.

