Techmediabreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Coverage Initiated By Taglich Brothers Inc.

RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) is a global financial payment processing technology company that has developed applications to provide an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security, data privacy, identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. Taglich Brothers Inc., a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies, today announced that it has initiated coverage of RYVYL. According to the announcement, the company has paid Taglich Brothers to create and disseminate research reports.
About RYVYL Inc.
RYVYL was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. For more information, visit RYVYL's website at .
