Ainewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Upgrades Four More Clients To The Latest Release Of Its K5 ASR

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announced that four more clients have been upgraded to the latest release of the company's AI-powered K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“K5v5”). The four clients – two Casinos, a storage facility and a Class-A, twin-tower office complex – now have the all-new, fully redesigned, fifth-generation security robot.
In addition, Knightscope announced that its Robot Roadshow will be headed to Irving, Texas, on October 3-4, 2024, at the Wealth & Passive Income Expo. Attendees will get to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action.
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.
