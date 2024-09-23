(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, are announcing a major milestone. According to the announcement, the first customer-ready B4 electric truck rolled off the production line in Livonia, Michigan, last week. Employees, suppliers and officials gathered on Sept. 20, 2024, to celebrate the production of the first customer-ready, all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab. The vehicle, which is produced in partnership with Roush Industries, is entirely assembled in the United States.

“Robert Bollinger and his team made a gutsy call two years ago to pivot to an entirely different market segment,” said Bollinger Motors CEO Jim Taylor in the press release.“The commercial vehicle segment is ready for electrification, and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck that will meet the fleet needs for companies across the country. We are excited to see these vehicles roll off the line, head to dealer lots and find a home with our customers.”

In addition, the company announced that Mullen CEO and chair David Michery will be releases a video update for shareholders; the video will be available tomorrow, Sept. 24, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET. In the video, Michery will provide insights into key achievements by Mullen and Bollinger Motors as well as recent progress made on expanding domestic and international sales and distribution channels.“I look forward to providing our shareholders an update on our current Company efforts through Sept. 20, 2024,” said Mullen CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, one located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and one located in Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen One, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen Three, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. Recently, CARB issued Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) approval on the Mullen Three, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. To learn more about the company, visit

.

