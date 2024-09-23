Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Launch Of Sports In New Markets Across Asia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) , a leading lottery services provider, announced Monday morning that Sports, a global leader in digital sports entertainment, has launched its and content in new markets across Asia. The move significantly expands Sports's geographical reach as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering premium sports content to millions of potential fans worldwide. In partnership with Forest Interactive, Sports is now live in Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader MENA region.

“Sports continues its geographical expansion, launching in new markets across Asia, and we are really pleased to see the uptake in sports viewership across core sporting events. In partnership with leading marketing partner Forest Interactive, our content and platform offerings are now live in Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and across MENA, reaching millions of potential sports enthusiasts,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery and Sports.

About Lottery Inc.

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about the company, visit .

