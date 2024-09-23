(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Dynasty (TSX.V: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, today announced assay results for the first phase of the 2024 drill program at its Thundercloud property. The program comprises 2,198 meters. According to the announcement, successfully intersected high-grade mineralization of 5.13 g/t Au over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t Au over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t Au over 1.5m in drillhole TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). In addition, drilling intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t Au.

“Since our first drill program on Thundercloud in 2022, July of 2024 drilling continued to intersect broad zones of near-surface mineralization with extensive high-grade intervals in most holes. This demonstrates the richness of the gold system on the property for potentially high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization,” commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO.

“During the fall exploration program, we will continue to drill to expand Pelham Resource along strike and at depth, simultaneously expand our footprint to the remaining untested 90% of the property.”

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, that can be found on the company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website

