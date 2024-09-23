(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, and its subsidiary, SWA Lithium LLC, is receiving significant recognition for receiving an award negotiation from the U.S. Department of (“DOE”). Standard Lithium jointly owns SWA Lithium with global energy leader Equinor. The award, which is for up to $225 million, is overseen by the DOE Office of and Energy Chains and is one of the largest awards granted to a U.S. critical minerals project; the funds are part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

State officials down to local and community leaders have released statements congratulating the company on the significant achievement.“Arkansas is proud of its all-of-the-above energy strategy, with a rich production history of oil, natural gas, bromine, and now, lithium,” said

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders.“Lithium has the potential to supercharge South Arkansas' economy, and this announcement from Standard Lithium moves us closer to that goal.” Other officials who released congratulatory statements include Shane Khoury, Arkansas secretary of energy and environment; Matt Stone and Ben Gilmore, Arkansas state

senators; and Hugh McDonald, Arkansas secretary of commerce, among many others.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

