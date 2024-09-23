Egypt Expresses Condolences, Supports Mali In Fight Against Terrorism
9/23/2024 2:10:11 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed condolences to Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop for the terrorist attack in Bamako on September 17th that targeted a gendarmerie training academy and part of Bamako Airport.
The two ministers met at UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, where Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's solidarity with the people and government of Mali and its support for all efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology.
Abdelatty also discussed developments in the Sahel and West Africa with Diop, highlighting Egypt's ongoing efforts to promote stability in the region.
He outlined Egypt's comprehensive approach to addressing challenges facing the region's countries, including support for national governments and state institutions to maintain security, achieve stability, and counter terrorist groups.
