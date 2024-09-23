Egypt's Environment Minister, Regional Leaders Join 'Portfolio Egypt 2024' Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Environment Yasmine Fouad will join a distinguished lineup of speakers at the 7th edition of the 'Portfolio Egypt 2024' Conference, scheduled for 30 September at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The will feature key figures from the and governmental sectors, including leaders from 'Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry', the UAE's 'BHM Capital', the 'Voluntary Carbon Market', 'CI Capital', and 'Beltone Holding'.

The conference will also see the participation of several high-profile figures from the region's financial markets, including Abdullah Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX); Abdulaziz Al Emadi, Chairman of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets and Acting CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE); and Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange – Jordan.

The event will also feature the participation of several prominent figures from the financial and governmental sectors, including Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's Minister of Finance; Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt; Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt; Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange; and Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

In a recorded video message published on Al Mal's platforms, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), expressed his pleasure at participating in the conference alongside colleagues from other Arab stock exchanges, such as Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar. He invited those interested in the region's financial markets to follow the conference events, particularly the discussions in the first session, which will focus on economic integration opportunities and exploring cooperation methods between Arab stock exchanges.

Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange – Jordan, highlighted the importance of the 'Portfolio Egypt 2024' Conference for discussing key issues in Arab financial markets amidst global economic challenges. In a special video message broadcast on Al Mal's platforms, he emphasized that the participating chairmen of the stock exchanges will work on delivering recommendations aimed at achieving the goal of integration between financial markets.

Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), confirmed the federation's participation with a delegation that includes prominent Chairmen of Arab stock exchanges. In a special video message broadcast on Al Mal's platforms, he highlighted the importance of the discussions that will take place during the first session of the conference. He added that he will be moderating discussions of the first session, which will focus on cooperation methods between Arab financial markets.

The four sessions will focus on opportunities for integration and bridging gaps among Arab stock exchanges, capital market products, carbon markets and clean investment, and the realities and future of debt markets in the region. The exchange of expertise and technical integration among Arab stock exchanges is considered crucial, given the relative disparity among them in attracting capital.

Al Mal GTM invites those interested in the non-banking financial services sector to participate in the event and register through their website. The conference will provide a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in Arab financial markets and network with a select group of leaders and experts in the field.