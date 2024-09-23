Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone successfully intercepted a drone carrying illegal drugs early Monday, thwarting a smuggling attempt along the Kingdom's western border.A spokesperson for the Jordan - Arab confirmed that border guards, working in coordination with military intelligence and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected the drone as it crossed into Jordanian airspace.The drone was shot down in Jordanian territory, and the contraband was secured and handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation.The military emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting Jordan's borders and tackling any illicit activities, stating that the armed forces will continue to act decisively to prevent the smuggling of narcotics and protect the well-being of its citizens.