Jordan Offers Condolences To Japan Over Flood, Landslide Victims

Jordan Offers Condolences To Japan Over Flood, Landslide Victims


9/23/2024 2:05:06 PM

Amman, September 23 (Petra) -- Jordan extended condolences to the government and people of Japan following the floods and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture, which killed at least six and injured others.
The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates spokesperson Sufian Qudah underscored the Kingdom's solidarity with Japan, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

