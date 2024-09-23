Jordan Offers Condolences To Japan Over Flood, Landslide Victims
Date
9/23/2024 2:05:06 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 23 (Petra) -- Jordan extended condolences to the government
and people of Japan following the floods and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture, which killed at least six and injured
others.
The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates spokesperson Sufian Qudah underscored the Kingdom's solidarity with Japan, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
MENAFN23092024000117011021ID1108705275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.