Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Intruder Detainment System (CHK-1047)
Date
9/23/2024 2:00:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to capture criminals in the act and detain them until Police can arrive and take them into custody," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented HELP. My design would also provide added protection and peace of mind."
The invention provides an innovative detainment system for intruders. In doing so, it would capture and detain an intruder until law enforcement could arrive and take control of their capture. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1047, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108705259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.