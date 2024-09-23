A Father's Legacy: Inspiring A Mission Of Hope And Connection With Cisco

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Eunjung Son · Partner Account Manager · Korea

In 2001, I started my Cisco journey as an associate systems engineer, training with top engineers from around the world.

I had to move from South Korea to San Jose for this job. As I was about to leave home, I received devastating news that my father had terminal cancer. Though it was difficult, I still went to San Jose. It was my father's wish.

I had to face the reality of losing my father while starting my very first job. That time at Cisco held a special place in my heart because my father was proud of the company, even in his final days. He knew I would grow and make my dream come true here.

I gained diverse experiences in engineering, sales, and business development across San Jose, Singapore, and Seoul. After nine years, I left Cisco and eventually earned my Ph.D.

From grief to giving

Inspired by my father's passing, I founded a small nonprofit organization called Gift Factory Project in 2012. It's run entirely by volunteers. We aim to provide family trips and photo albums as gifts to economically disadvantaged terminal cancer patients and their families, helping them create lasting memories in their final moments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, travel became difficult. Gift Factory Project expanded its mission to include workshops and support for patients with muscular diseases. We provided flower arrangement workshops and helped someone with muscular dystrophy continue his work as a poet and illustrator.

A heartfelt return to Cisco

Fifteen years went by, and I still wanted to work for Cisco. I kept thinking about Cisco's fundamentals: People and technology.

Connecting people through technology is Cisco's essence. And Cisco's logo always reminds me of the company's spirit as a bridge, symbolizing this connection.

Thankfully, I rejoined the company in January 2024 as a partner account manager based in Seoul.

A journey of hope

I wanted to bring the Gift Factory Project to life with Cisco's technology and employee involvement.

Recently, we organized a virtual world tour powered by Webex for young adults with muscular dystrophy along with their caregivers and a few parents. They virtually explored four Asia Pacific countries, guided by Cisco employees.

The travelers were warmly welcomed by Regional Sales Director Geofran Thadikaran, Korea Theatre VP Cathy Choi, and Sales VP Kartika Prihadi. The Cisco Korea partner team acted as the airline crew.

The Cisco APJC Partner team from Japan, India, Singapore, and Australia served as local tour guides, introducing geographical features, cultures, and cuisines.

Volunteers served mochi and green tea for Japan, kaya toast and coffee for Singapore, Tim Tams and vegemite spread biscuits for Australia, and a traditional dessert called gulab jamun and chai for India.

A rewarding experience for all

During the two-hour session, the virtual travelers were full of joy. They felt as though they had truly visited new places and learned more about different cultures, and they remained cheerful and hopeful about one day visiting the countries they learned about. They were happy to have made friends with Cisco employees who personally shared their country's stories.

The event was equally rewarding for the Cisco team members. Witnessing the delight of the participants highlighted the positive impact of their daily work on the world.

The Cisco crew and the Gift Factory Project team gifted souvenirs from the virtual destinations, such as Taj Mahal refrigerator magnets, koala plushies, Singapore keychains, and Japanese lucky cat figurines.

Connecting hearts and minds through tech

This project was a testament to how Cisco's technology shapes a better world. It also highlighted the camaraderie among colleagues, the impact-driven leadership supporting CSR initiatives, and the dedication of talented, intelligent coworkers who volunteered their time to share stories from their respective countries.

It was a moment that reaffirmed the philosophies at the core of Cisco's technology: Connecting people and people-centered leadership.

