Generative AI In Telecom: Tecknexus Unveils New Magazine Edition

How Generative AI is Driving Innovation Across 5G, Private Networks, IoT, and Beyond?

- Hema Kadia, Founder & CEO of TeckNexusSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TeckNexus , a trusted source for telecom and technology insights, announces the launch of its latest magazine edition, Generative AI for Telecom .This edition takes a comprehensive look at how generative AI is reshaping key areas such as 5G, private networks, satellite connectivity, AI and generative AI (GenAI), IoT, fixed wireless access (FWA), cybersecurity, and more.Curated under the editorial guidance of Hema Kadia, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TeckNexus, this edition provides pragmatic insights and real-world applications of generative AI, helping telecom and technology leaders understand and implement AI-driven solutions for a more connected future."This magazine offers valuable perspectives for telecom and technology professionals looking to embrace generative AI in ways that drive practical, measurable outcomes," said Hema Kadia. "We've gathered insights from key players across the industry to highlight not only the opportunities but also the challenges that need to be addressed to unlock AI's potential fully."What's Inside:🚀 Generative AI and JioBrain: Exclusive Insights with Aayush Bhatnagar: Learn how Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is utilizing its JioBrain platform to enhance Indigenous 5G standalone (SA) networks with AI and Generative AI in India. This article highlights how the platform is shaping India's future 6G networks and provides key takeaways for telecom professionals. Featuring insights from Aayush Bhatnagar, SVP at Jio Platforms.💡 Generative AI in Telecom: Optimizing Operational Efficiency and Assurance | RADCOM: Discover practical AI use cases in telecom, from improving customer experiences to streamlining operations. This article offers solutions for overcoming integration challenges. Sponsored by RADCOM.🖥️ Generative AI Solutions: Transforming Telecom Infrastructure: Find out how Supermicro and NVIDIA are empowering telecom operators to scale AI and GenAI operations, using advanced computing technologies to meet increasing demand. Michael Clegg, VP and GM of 5G and Edge, shares valuable insights.🛡️ Private 5G Networks and Generative AI: Transforming Enterprise Environments: Get strategies for optimizing private 5G networks with generative AI. Hardik Jain, Co-founder and CTO of GXC, explains how AI can enhance network efficiency and performance.📈 Generative AI in Business: Expert Insights with Eugina Jordan: Discover how generative AI is driving business transformation and creating new revenue streams across telecom sectors. Eugina Jordan, CMO at Telecom Infra Project (TIP), explains the impact on operational efficiency.🎉 Elevating Stadium Experiences with 5G and AI-Powered Mascots: Explore how AI and 5G-powered mascots are revolutionizing live event experiences. Ganesh Harinath, Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Sharony, and Piyush Jain share their insights on the role of AI-driven solutions in entertainment.🌍 Generative AI in Telecom: Insights and Strategies from 12 Global Operators: Learn how 12 leading telecom operators-including AT&T, Bell, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, e& UAE, Orange, Jio, Singtel, SK Telecom, Verizon, Telefónica, and Vodafone-are leveraging generative AI to drive innovation and optimize network performance.📊 Additional Industry Insights: This edition offers practical case studies and in-depth analysis on how AI and Generative AI are transforming various telecom sectors, providing a roadmap for operators to stay competitive in the evolving landscape.🚀 Call to Action:📢 Industry professionals, telecom operators, and technology enthusiasts are encouraged to dive into the full edition of Generative AI for Telecom and gain actionable insights to stay ahead in the evolving telecom landscape.📖 Read the magazine here: Generative AI for Telecom EditionAbout TeckNexusTeckNexus is a leading platform that provides actionable insights into the latest trends in telecom and technology. Covering key areas such as 5G, private networks, satellite connectivity, AI and generative AI, IoT, FWA, and cybersecurity, TeckNexus delivers expert analysis and reports to help businesses stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.📧 Media Contact:Hema KadiaFounder & CEOTeckNexusEmail: 📩 ...

