Ministry Of Public Health Launches Certification For Physicians In Obesity Management And Bariatric Care

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with the Qatar Metabolic Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation (QMI-HMC), the Primary Corporation (PHCC), and in coordination with the National Committee at the MoPH, has launched a certification for physicians in Obesity Management and Bariatric Care. This programme is an innovative educational and training initiative.

The six-month programme is designed to equip primary care physicians with the specialised knowledge and skills necessary to effectively combat obesity. The programme is CPD (Continuous Professional Development) accredited by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) at the Ministry of Public Health.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes Department at the Ministry of Public Health, called for immediate and decisive action against obesity in Qatar. He highlighted that obesity significantly increases the risk of serious illnesses, including diabetes and cancer, and stressed the urgent need for continuous evidence-based interventions at the community level.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani said, "Empowering our physicians with the tools and knowledge to address obesity proactively is not just an initiative, it's a critical mission for the health of our nation. Through this program, we are ensuring that primary care providers are equipped to tackle obesity with both the expertise and compassion needed to make a real and lasting impact on public health across Qatar."

Professor Abdul Badi Abou Samra, Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at HMC and Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee at the MoPH, emphasised the programme's role as a key element in the upcoming (2024-2030) action plan for Diabetes, Obesity, and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases (ASCVD).

Professor Abou Samra stressed the importance of integrating obesity management into primary care settings across Qatar, noting that healthcare professionals, starting from primary care, must pay special attention to obesity, as it may be the root cause of many other health issues for patients, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental health concerns. He also underscored the significance of having a two-way referral pathway between primary and secondary care, facilitating access to specialised medical care teams when necessary.



Dr Samya Al Abdulla, Senior Consultant of Family Medicine and Executive Director of Operations at Primary Health Care Corporation, stated, "Primary care physicians are often the first point of contact for patients struggling with obesity. Completing this programme will enable physicians to better manage the complexities of obesity and play a pivotal role in preventing its progression and related complications. This programme empowers them to approach obesity holistically, ensuring patients receive optimal care from the outset, while also significantly reducing the overall burden on the healthcare system.”

Dr Al Abdulla added, "The Certificate in Obesity Management and Bariatric Care is not just an educational initiative; it is a vital step towards strengthening the role of primary care in combating obesity." She also expressed her appreciation for the collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Qatar Metabolic Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation (QMI-HMC), and the respective Scientific and Planning Committee in making this comprehensive programme available to family and community medicine doctors at PHCC.

Dr Mohamed Aly ElSherif, Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine Consultant at the Qatar Metabolic Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation (QMI-HMC), and Chair of the Scientific and Planning Committee, said, " We are proud to launch this six-month, CPD-accredited program, funded through an educational grant from Novo Nordisk."

Dr Elsherif added, "The programme is designed for physicians interested in obesity management from PHCC and HMC, nominated by their leaders. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including behavioural interventions, nutritional counselling, pharmacotherapy, and appropriate referrals.” The programme is divided into three phases: in-person workshops, online training, and clinical training at the National Obesity Treatment Centre and the National Bariatric Centre, at the Qatar Metabolic Institute in HMC. Participants will also receive SCOPE (Specialist Certification of Obesity Professional Education) certification. Dr Elsherif expressed his hope for the successful implementation of the programme, highlighting its potential to better support doctors and improve patient care.