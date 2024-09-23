Prime Minister Meets With Prime Minister Of Luxembourg

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Monday with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg HE Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest were reviewed.