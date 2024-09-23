Prime Minister Meets US Congress Members
Date
9/23/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met separately on Monday with HE Chris Murphy, HE Gregory Meeks, and HE Eric Swalwell, members of the US Congress, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meetings discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN23092024000063011010ID1108705226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.