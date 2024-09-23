عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets US Congress Members

Prime Minister Meets US Congress Members


9/23/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met separately on Monday with HE Chris Murphy, HE Gregory Meeks, and HE Eric Swalwell, members of the US Congress, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meetings discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN23092024000063011010ID1108705226


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search