Prime Minister Meets US Congress Members

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met separately on Monday with HE Chris Murphy, HE Gregory Meeks, and HE Eric Swalwell, members of the US Congress, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meetings discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.