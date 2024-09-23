(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD , a leading national nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth in under-resourced communities through entrepreneurship education for the last 25 years, is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural GSVxPennState

Global Impact Forum with a dynamic panel titled "BUILDing Generation Entrepreneur: AI Empowering the Next Generation of Entrepreneurial Leaders." The panel will take place on September 24, 2024 from 9:40-10:30 am ET at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It will feature four dynamic speakers integrating in education, AI, entrepreneurship, and technology as they explore access and innovation.

"We are thrilled to bring together such an amazing group of thought leaders to discuss how AI and entrepreneurship education can drive transformational change," said Thais Rezende, CEO at BUILD . "This panel will showcase how ethical AI can be a catalyst for creating the leaders of tomorrow."

Included in the stellar lineup of speakers are:



BUILD Alumna, Yazmin Padilla-Alvarez – A former BUILD student, Stanford graduate in computer science, and current Master's student at USC.

Principal Rahh – Educational leader and founder of Knowlej , a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing learning and combating chronic absenteeism through AI integration.

Danae Mobley – CEO of Coded By , a trailblazer in tech and entrepreneurship who is working to diversify the next generation of tech and startup leaders. Mo Foster – Senior Program Manager, Product Development at BUILD, who will moderate the conversation.

"I'm proud to participate as a panelist in BUILD's session as we share the same vision-empowering youth and educators in under-resourced communities by giving them the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed in life," said Principal Amen Rahh, founder at Knowlej. "We use AI to boost attendance and engagement in schools through culture-building challenges and incentives. BUILD's entrepreneurial offerings are exactly the kind of relevant real-world experiences that keep youth engaged and focused on their future."

BUILD is also hosting an interactive workshop on September 24, 2024, 2:00pm ET, featuring BUILD's FamBiz CEO Simulation Game . Proudly supported by Comcast NBCUniversal, BUILD's FamBiz is a dynamic, experiential learning opportunity that introduces youth to key entrepreneurial skills infused with social-emotional learning. Participants will have the chance to turn a profit while balancing personal, team, and community health and develop an understanding of the key terms needed to launch a successful business.

Media Contacts:

Julie Tumasz

BUILD, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

571-481-8117

SOURCE BUILD

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED