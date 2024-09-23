Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Guard For Trucks Towing Trailers (BTK-4324)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a physical barrier to prevent a trailer from contacting the rear quarter panels on a vehicle when

oversteering or pivoting," said an inventor, from Jasper, Ala., "so I invented the D- FENDER. My design would help prevent dents, scratches, and cuts into the back corner panels."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective guard for a vehicle's rear quarter panels when towing a trailer. In doing so, it prevents a trailer from making unintentional contact with a rear quarter panel. As a result, it helps avoid damage, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trailer owners and anyone towing light or medium-duty trailers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-4324, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

