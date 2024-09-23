Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory To Relieve Oral Pain (BTK-4323)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative accessory to relieve a toothache and other oral pain," said an inventor, from

Gadsden, Ala., "so I invented THE ORAL HEATED MASK. My design would provide warmth and comfort for hours at a time and without the hassle of warming items in the microwave."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to relieve the pain associated with a toothache or other oral maladies. In doing so, it helps soothe muscles and possibly heal damaged tissues. It also increases warmth, it helps block cold air from the mouth or face, and it can be worn when outdoors. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who experiences oral pain, specifically those who must battle the outdoors and cold temperatures. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-4323, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

