Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory To Relieve Oral Pain (BTK-4323)
Date
9/23/2024 1:30:56 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative accessory to relieve a toothache and other oral pain," said an inventor, from
Gadsden, Ala., "so I invented THE ORAL HEATED MASK. My design would provide warmth and comfort for hours at a time and without the hassle of warming items in the microwave."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to relieve the pain associated with a toothache or other oral maladies. In doing so, it helps soothe muscles and possibly heal damaged tissues. It also increases warmth, it helps block cold air from the mouth or face, and it can be worn when outdoors. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who experiences oral pain, specifically those who must battle the outdoors and cold temperatures. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-4323, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108705191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.