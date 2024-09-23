Upspring Opens Applications For Pro Bono PR & Marketing Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The agency's inaugural pro bono contest will award three women-led nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations PR and marketing support for one year

UpSpring , an industry-leading, women-owned PR, digital marketing, and creative agency, today opened submissions for its first annual pro bono PR & marketing contest: the UpSpring Launch:HER Awards . The contest will award three exceptional women-owned or led nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations a combined total of half a million dollars in PR and marketing support. The awards are as follows:



1st Place: $250,000 in services for one year

2nd Place: $150,000 in services for one year 3rd Place: $100,000 in services for one year

Recognizing the many challenges women leaders face in business,

UpSpring's initiative reflects a commitment to uplifting female voices.

"Fifteen years ago, my business partner Sarah and I launched UpSpring as a small business from our dorm room, and we could not be more proud of the innovative, far-reaching agency it has become," said Tiffany Rafii, CEO of UpSpring. "We've experienced firsthand the power women have to make a meaningful impact in the world, but we also know the many challenges women leaders continue to face on their paths to success. This is our way of giving back-we want to do our part to enable other women to tell their stories and inspire others."

Judges include Erica Holborn, CEO at

SANDOW Design Group ; Amanda Vierheller, COO and Co-Founder at Playgarden Prep ; and Vanessa Parish and Sunny Levine, Executive Director/Co-Founder and Chair of the Board at Queer Food Foundation , respectively.

Submissions will be open through November 1. To learn more, please visit

About UpSpring

UpSpring is a PR, digital marketing, and creative agency that fast-tracks clients for exponential growth. Its expert teams build layered campaigns focused on positioning and elevating a diverse roster of brands ranging from award-winning real estate and architecture firms, product companies, and home decor companies to venture-backed startups, hospitality, and travel companies. UpSpring is more than just an agency; it's a partnership, and a path that redefines how brands need to be developed to meet the demands of the ever-changing landscape. For more information, visit .

