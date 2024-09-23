Sophos Named A Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Endpoint Protection Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Positioned as a Leader for the 15th Consecutive Time, Highlighting Sophos' Continuous Innovation

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) . This is the 15th consecutive time that Sophos has been positioned as a Leader in the report.



Sophos' market-leading endpoint security solutions, including Sophos Intercept X Endpoint , protect more than 300,000 organizations against advanced cyberthreats with anti-exploit, anti-ransomware, deep learning artificial intelligence (AI), and other sophisticated technologies. This includes the ability to detect remote ransomware, an attack that attempts to encrypt data over the network from a compromised remote device, by stopping it in real-time and automatically rolling devices to their original state. It also includes Adaptive Attack Protection , an industry-first feature which automatically disrupts attackers and dynamically adjusts protections based on threat context to stop in-progress attacks. The feature provides defenders with valuable additional time to respond when under active attack. Through a partnership with Tenable, Sophos Managed Risk provides attack surface visibility, continuous risk monitoring, vulnerability prioritization, investigation, and proactive notification to prevent early-stage cyberattacks, reducing the workload for security teams tasked with tackling vulnerability and exposure management. Account Health Check capabilities further monitor and correct security configuration changes, enabling organizations to promptly re-establish security best practices.

“Organizations are facing an unprecedented level of cyberattacks, with our Sophos X-Op research showing that adversaries are doing far more than accelerating their attacks and covering their tracks. Attackers are shifting their tactics, techniques, and procedures to evade and disable EDR tools – signaling that choosing a tested and hardened solution with a track record for consistent innovation is a 'must have,' not optional,” said Rob Harrison, senior vice president, product management at Sophos.“Sophos has been recognized as a 15-time Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms, we feel this would have not been possible without moving as quickly and aggressively as the adversaries we are fighting every day. ​​Sophos' technology is rooted in its unique prevention-first approach that reduces breaches, adapts defenses in response to an attack, and improves detection and response outcomes.”

Already this year, Sophos was named a Customers' Choice in the Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report. This recognition follows Sophos being named Gartner Customers' Choice for EPP for the third consecutive year​.

Sophos is also named a G2 Leader in Endpoint Protection, EDR, MDR, Firewall, and XDR in its Fall 2024 G2 Grid® Reports. Sophos Intercept X is also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Midsize Business and the IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Small Business .

Like Intercept X Endpoint, Sophos Managed Detection and Response is the top-rated MDR solution on Gartner Peer Insights and a leader. As the most widely used MDR offering with more than 24,000 customers, Sophos MDR is the only MDR service that can be delivered across end users' existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings. Organizations can integrate telemetry sources from dozens of vendors, including Microsoft , Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Okta, Darktrace, and many others, through the Sophos Marketplace.

Sophos endpoint solutions are a key part of the company's portfolio of end-to-end integrated security products and services that protect customers at every layer, even across distributed organizations. In addition to endpoint, the portfolio includes network, email, and cloud solutions, as well as managed security and incident response services. All of the solutions feed into the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and are powered by threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response.

To learn more about Sophos' recognition in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP, visit our website and read the blog .

To learn more about Sophos Intercept X Endpoint, visit .

