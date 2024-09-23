NEW Global Rideshare Report - First Half 2024: Obi's Unique Datasets Uncover New Rideshare Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Obi, the global real-time aggregator for rideshares,

today released an expanded and updated Global Rideshare Report incorporating additional first half 2024 data. This extensive report provides an unparalleled analysis of the rideshare industry, examining 85 million unique searches and over one billion data points.

The report offers a deep dive into the increasingly complex pricing models used by

rideshare companies and dynamics across major cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, and Delhi with unique insights on how to beat surge and weather pricing dynamics.

"This unprecedented report shows how complex pricing models and

rideshare data have become," noted Obi Chief Revenue Officer, Ashwini Anburajan. "We highlight never before seen data sets and trend analysis across the industry. We hope this report will open a few eyes and help consumers as well as companies make smarter decisions. The world of rideshare data has been very opaque historically and this is just the first step in helping to bring greater transparency with Obi's unique insights."

The updated Obi Global

Rideshare Report - First Half 2024 highlights significant trends and insights across both driver side and rider side, reflecting the industry's evolution post-pandemic. Combining proprietary data with public sources, the report explores critical topics such as driver pay, price fluctuations, competition amongst providers, and the growth of green rides.

Key takeaways from the new Obi Global Rideshare Report - First Half 2024 include:



Inflation And The Rideshare Price Rollercoaster: In the last four years in the U.S. market, rideshare prices have spiked, dropped and leveled out. An illustration of how prices have increased: a ride on Uber in 2020 that cost $30 would have risen to $35 in 2021 and $37 in 2022. In 2023 prices dropped, and the same ride would have cost users $33. In mid-2024 that same ride is now $31.50. In the period between 2020 and 2022, prices spiked by 23% if you took an Uber and 32% for Lyft. This has now come down and prices are 4.5% higher than they were in 2020 for Uber, while Lyft prices are 8.1% higher. Consumers are paying more per ride in the last three years than in the ten years prior when VC funding fueled growth over profitability. Gas prices, inflation and the push for profitability have all impacted consumers.

As consumer prices increase, driver pay drops: We found that drivers earn a smaller percentage of the ride fare than they had pre-pandemic in 2019. Uber pays 10.5% less on average to their drivers. Drivers have gone from earning 72.6% of the ride to 60.7% in the first half of 2024.

Rideshare Prices Rose By Over 9% In A 12-Month Period Nationally: Over the 12 month period from July 2023 through June 2024, rideshare prices continue to increase. Uber's prices increased over this period by 9.75% from $28.18 to $30.93 nationally in the United States. Lyft's prices also ticked up by 9.8% from $28.17 to $30.93. Consumers continue to travel slightly farther, with average distance for a trip increasing from 11.06 km (6.87 miles) to 11.3 km (7.02 miles)

Earnings Per Ride Grows In New York City: Both rideshare companies in the New York City market are making more per ride than they were pre-pandemic. In 2019 Uber's average earning per fare in NYC was $1.80. It has increased by 250% and is $6.29 in the first half of 2024. In 2019 Lyfts's average earning per fare in NYC was $4.11. It has increased by 38% and is $5.65 in the first half of 2024.

Competition Among Rideshare Providers in London Keeps Prices Low: Unlike New York City, London's prices have stayed relatively stable over the last several years driven largely by price competition between multiple rideshare companies. It's 68% more expensive to take a ride in NYC than in London. London riders have more brand loyalty than other cities, with 22% of users choosing their preferred brand even when the price difference is as high as £5.

Uber Underestimates Trip Duration. Data shows trip duration has a relatively minor impact on ride selection. However, Uber appears to indicate that the trip will take less time than its competitors in New York City a staggering 85% of the time, estimating that a trip will be between 4 to 5 minutes shorter than other rideshare providers.

Weather Drives Surge Pricing Across Cities: Rainy weather is driving surge pricing across cities globally. We see a difference between 6% to 10% depending on the city. Cities like London and New York where rain is a regular occurrence experience the highest surge. Good news for riders in snowy weather, rideshare companies often lower their prices to attract riders.

Consumers Need Incentives To Take Green Rides. Uber and Lyft have done an admirable job in increasing the number of green vehicles available to consumers in global cities. However, even though green rides have the same relative wait times and prices, consumers still choose the standard vehicle option if the wait time is as little as 1 minute longer or $1 more in price. 37% of consumers feel that green rides should be cheaper than regular rides. Overall, 10% of rides in New York are green while in Paris and London over 20% of rides selected are green rides. We credit this to European cities enforcing tougher regulations to mandate more green vehicles on the road. Eager for Driverless Cars. 77.5% of rideshare consumers say they are ready to use autonomous vehicles. Safety was the biggest concern of consumers who wouldn't choose to ride in an autonomous vehicle.

The updated Obi Global Rideshare Report - First Half 2024 is available for download at

About Obi:

Obi is a global real-time aggregator that compares millions of pricing and pick-up (ETA)

data points, providing consumers and businesses with actionable insights. The free Obi

app allows riders to compare taxis, black cars, and major rideshare providers instantly.

With over 650,000 users, Obi partners with numerous rideshare and taxi providers

worldwide to ensure transparency in ride fares. The app is available for free download

on iOS and Android.

SOURCE Obi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED