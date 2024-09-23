Valley Children's Ensures Energy Resiliency With Pioneering Microgrid Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADERA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Children's Healthcare broke ground Saturday on an innovative microgrid project that will ensure the hospital's long-term resilience and sustainability. The microgrid includes solar panels, cells and battery storage that will allow it to generate, store and distribute electricity and reduce the hospital's reliance on fossil fuels.

"This is about ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come." Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO

Rendering of Valley Children's solar field, designed in the shape of the hospital's mascot, George the Giraffe. (Madera, California)

Valley Children's state-of-the-art system will provide a reliable, clean energy source and ensure uninterrupted care for patients – even during power outages. It will be one of the largest renewable energy microgrids connected to a hospital emergency system in the country.

"Today marks a momentous milestone for Valley Children's, and this initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment that our hospital remains a beacon of hope and care, regardless of external circumstances," said Valley Children's Healthcare President and CEO Todd Suntrapak. "By investing in this cutting-edge technology, we are securing a reliable energy source for our patients, doctors and staff and contributing to a more sustainable future for our community."

Valley Children's microgrid will incorporate renewable energy technologies, including solar photovoltaic materials designed in the shape of the hospital's beloved mascot, George the Giraffe. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to cleaner air in a region with some of the nation's poorest air quality.

When operational in 2025, the microgrid will cover 80% of the hospital's energy needs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% and save $15 million in energy costs during the next 25 years. Importantly, it will ensure the hospital remains fully functional at all times, even during regional power outages.

In 2023, Valley Children's joined the U.S Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge , an initiative aimed at accelerating decarbonization across various sectors in the country.

"Congratulations to our Better Climate Challenge partner Valley Children's Healthcare for breaking ground on a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid," said Maria Vargas, Director of the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Initiative. "By improving community resilience and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, innovative projects like this are what the Better Climate Challenge is all about: meeting the challenge of climate change head-on and leading the way for others."

"Our mission is driven by the unwavering belief that every child deserves the best possible future," added Suntrapak. "Every decision we make is guided by our dedication to their health, safety and well-being. This project is not just about energy resilience. It is about ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come."

