Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares - From September 16Th To September 20Th, 2024


9/23/2024 1:15:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 16th to September 20th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 16/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 109,36530 XPAR
VINCI 16/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 109,37220 CEUX
VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,24060 XPAR
VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 110,27590 CEUX
VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 2 500 110,30600 TQEX
VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 2 500 110,28480 AQEU
VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,45110 XPAR
VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 110,44010 CEUX
VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,42550 TQEX
VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,44400 AQEU
VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 46 867 110,45250 XPAR
VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 110,47890 CEUX
VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,48990 TQEX
VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,48430 AQEU
VINCI 20/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,17340 XPAR
VINCI 20/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 110,19040 CEUX
TOTAL 486 867 110,1334

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • VINCI - Market declaration share purchase NTX 160924-200924.

