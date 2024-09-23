Invesmar: Building Trust Through Good Corporate Governance Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invesmar's commitment to transparency, ethics, and sustainability

Invesmar's commitment to transparency, ethics, and sustainability is reflected in every one of its corporate governance processes.

- Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invesmar's commitment to transparency, ethics, and sustainability is reflected in every one of its corporate governance processes.

Invesmar has established itself as a company that places sustainability and transparency at the core of its management.

Its good corporate governance practices are a fundamental pillar in strengthening credibility and trust with all its stakeholders.

Sustainability is built on a solid foundation of transparency, and for Invesmar, upholding this principle requires a firm commitment to integrity at every level and within each of the companies under the holding.

Invesmar's leaders not only make strategic decisions but also ensure that these decisions are thoughtful and reflect the organization's integrity.

Information shared with stakeholders is always timely and accurate, aligning the organization with the best corporate governance practices.

"Our commitment to sustainability and transparency is crucial in ensuring that every decision made at Invesmar is grounded in ethics and benefits both the communities and the environment," said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar.

Invesmar: Governing and Decision-Making Bodies

Invesmar's corporate governance system is structured across several levels of control and decision-making, ensuring efficient and transparent management of the company.

The General Assembly of Shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Management are the primary bodies guiding the group's strategic actions.

With 66% of its Board of Directors composed of independent members, Invesmar ensures that its decisions are aligned with international best practices in governance.

Invesmar's Management and Compliance Bodies

In addition to its governing bodies, Invesmar has management structures such as the Sustainability Committee, the Strategic Committee, and the Audit and Finance Committee.

These committees are responsible for guiding the group's social, environmental, and financial management, ensuring that the highest standards of sustainability and corporate governance are met.

Invesmar's compliance approach is multifaceted. From the implementation of a rigorous internal control system to external audits conducted by renowned firms, the organization ensures that all practices are carried out with maximum transparency and adherence to applicable regulations.

Additionally, the use of advanced technologies like SAP ensures the integrity of financial information.

The Four Pillars of Risk Management at Invesmar

Comprehensive risk management is a key component of Invesmar's strategy, based on four key pillars:

1. Risk Policy: Invesmar has developed a clear policy that establishes guidelines for identifying, evaluating, and managing strategic, operational, and financial risks that may affect the organization.

2. Governance Structure: Invesmar's governance structure is designed to assign specific roles and responsibilities in risk management, ensuring that every level of the organization participates in the process.

3. Risk Management Methodology: Invesmar uses advanced tools and methodological processes to facilitate risk identification and mitigation, integrating risk management into the organizational culture.

4. Communication and Culture: Promoting a risk management culture is crucial at Invesmar.

Open and continuous communication about risks and strategies to mitigate them ensures that all members of the organization are aligned and committed.

Promoting Ethics and Transparency

At Invesmar, ethics and transparency are not just concepts; they are the foundation upon which all relationships within the business group are built.

Invesmar's Ethics and Transparency Model encourages its employees to act with exemplary behavior, fostering a trust-based environment that generates value for all stakeholders.

The Transparency Line, an open and secure channel for reporting any irregularities, has proven effective, with 100% of reported cases being resolved.

This reflects Invesmar's commitment to ethical management and the proactive resolution of any issues that may arise.

A Strong Commitment to the Future

Invesmar understands that its success is not only based on financial results but also on its ability to generate long-term well-being and sustainability.

Through its corporate governance practices, Invesmar ensures that every step taken is aligned with its vision of a future where communities, the environment, and the business grow together.

Sustainability at Invesmar is not just a business practice; it is a genuine commitment to people and their environment, guiding every action toward a better future.

Invesmar press office

PR COMMUNICATION

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.