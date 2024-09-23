RIDDELL ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM TRANSITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dan Arment to Retire as President and CEO of Riddell and BRG Sports with Transition to Senior Advisory Role Effective January 1, 2025; The Company's CFO and COO, Allison Boersma, Named as Successor, and John Fitch Elevated to CFO.

Riddell , the leader in helmet and sports protection innovation, announced today that President and CEO Dan Arment will retire at the end of 2024. Arment, who is also retiring as President and CEO of Riddell's parent company, BRG Sports, will remain actively engaged with the company as a board member and Senior Advisor. The company's longstanding CFO and COO, Allison Boersma, will be appointed to President and CEO of Riddell and BRG Sports at the start of 2025, and current Vice President of Finance, John Fitch, will be promoted to the role of CFO for both companies.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dan for his many years of service and leadership within the sporting goods industry, including over 20 years as an executive in our organization," said Terry Lee, Executive Chairman of BRG Sports. "Dan's valuable expertise, meaningful network of relationships, and passion for his work were evident in each of his critical roles. Especially notable with Riddell, he presided over a brand resurgence, the launches of several game-changing protective equipment innovations, and seamlessly navigated the company through a complex and dynamic period."

Arment's strong connection to football and leadership experience made him a natural selection for President of Riddell, Inc. in 2008. He later assumed dual responsibility as President of Bell Cycling Products and Riddell in addition to his EVP position within BRG Sports. After the divestiture of the Action Sports businesses in 2016, he was promoted to President and CEO of Riddell and BRG Sports. During his tenure, Arment guided Riddell to unprecedented financial performance and a definitive market leadership position-all while managing various challenges within the head protection industry, the sport of football, and the supply chain, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being a part of the BRG Sports organization and leading the best-in-class Riddell Team has been a tremendous privilege and cornerstone of my career. Having a first-hand look at how Riddell is advancing the game of football and making a positive difference for athletes has been incredibly rewarding," Arment said. "As I will be moving into this next chapter, I do so strongly believing the company is poised for continued success with Allison, John, and the executive team steering the business forward."

Boersma brought an impressive background in consumer-packaged goods and her employee-centric mindset to Riddell upon joining in 2009. She was elevated to CFO and COO shortly thereafter due to her excellence in overseeing key initiatives beyond her core finance responsibilities, including continuous improvement projects, technology enhancements, and specialty business units. Boersma has played a leading role in propelling Riddell to record growth, making significant contributions to the company's finance, accounting, supply chain, and customer care functions. As COO, Boersma also optimized Riddell's facility footprint to create an efficient structure for the business that was able to adapt to changing business dynamics, including the pandemic and significant increases in customer demand in the marketplace.



"During my time with Riddell, I have seen how passionate my teammates across the organization are about our company, our products, and our customers," Boersma said. "I appreciate this opportunity to lead the team, and in doing so, I am energized by the great potential we have to further support our customers' evolving needs, the football players we so proudly protect, and the fans we connect with through the game we love."

Succeeding Boersma as CFO, John Fitch has been instrumental in solidifying and leveraging the company's financial position to capitalize on marketplace dynamics and favorable participation trends.

Fitch was critical in managing the company's capital needs during the pandemic, enabling the company's expansive post-pandemic growth. He joined Riddell eight years ago as the Director of Treasury and Risk Management and assumed his current position in 2023. Like Boersma, he will begin the new role effective January 1, 2025.

Lee continued, "This next era for Riddell will be directed by Allison, an ideal selection for CEO, given her invaluable experience with our business and proven track record of developing high-performing and disciplined teams with broad capabilities. With John's well-earned appointment to CFO and the outstanding executive team, the business will benefit from Allison's leadership and continuity during this transition."

About Riddell

Riddell was founded with a goal of giving back to the football community while advancing and improving athlete protection. As the long-standing leader in football head protection and protective athletic equipment for 95 years, Riddell is leading the game to a strong future by creating a path to next generation protection. Riddell also offers best-in-class reconditioning services to help ensure athletes have access to clean, sanitized, and recertified equipment. Off the field, Riddell's licensed collectibles business is regarded as the cornerstone of football collectibles for fans and collectors of college and the NFL.

