Leaders From Business, Government And The Arts Converge On New York For Unstoppable Africa, Flagship Event Of The Global Africa Business Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States of America, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CEOs, Presidents, and a diverse array of influencers, from business leaders and social creators to icons and musicians, will gather in New York on September 25-26, 2024, for the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) (gabi.unglobalcompact.org.) flagship event Unstoppable Africa.

Set against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly and its adoption on Sunday of the Pact for the Future, Unstoppable Africa is co-convened by the United Nations Global Compact and the African Union and will showcase how Africa is shaping global ambitions for Agenda 2063.

The high-level event will feature speakers such as H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. William Ruto, President of Kenya, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Founder, Chairman & CEO of the Dangote Group and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization; alongside Sara Sabry, Africa's first female astronaut, Actor Lupita N'yongo, Musicians Fally Ipupa and Patoranking, and YouTube creator Sofi Ibrahim (The Odditty). It will cover topics ranging from trade, energy access and artificial intelligence to African fashion, arts and sports.

Themed Unstoppable Africa: Shaping Global Ambitions for Agenda 2063, this two-day event offers leaders an opportunity to engage in high-level discussions, collaborate on actionable solutions, and forge partnerships that drive growth across Africa. The event will be livestreamed to a global audience and aims to address critical areas of Africa's development.

In addition to these sessions at Cipriani's, several side events will also take place at Convene, New York, including sessions on the crucial role of education in Africa's growth, the digital inclusion of girls and young women, and harnessing AI and cloud technologies for development.

Other high-profile speakers include: H.E João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola; H.E. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; H.E. Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General; Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy UN Secretary-General; Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area; Benedict Oramah, President, Africa Export Import Bank; Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Media; H.E. Dr Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation, Arab Republic of Egypt; Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO Sustainable Energy for All; Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary General & Director, UNDP Africa Bureau; H.E. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Benin; H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT Rwanda; Ms Anna Bjerde, Managing Director, World Bank Group; H.E. Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy & Digital Transformation, Togo among many other distinguished guests. See full list on the website:

In addition, the GABI Film Showcase,“Bold Stories,” organized by The Rev Canon Dr. Betsee Parker, Naila Media, the UN Global Compact, and the Spotlight Initiative, celebrates the transformative impact of African women filmmakers.

This year's event also features a specially curated playlist blending traditional and contemporary African sounds, underscoring GABI's commitment to honoring the continent's vibrant heritage.

Featured artists include; Oum (Morocco), Carlos Monsta (Angola), Muzi (South Africa), Moreira Chonguiça (Mozambique), Tutu Puoane ft. Lebo Mashile (lyricist) (South Africa), Innoss' B (DRC), Unathi (South Africa), Anatii (South Africa)), Trinix ft. Onset Music Group and DJ Zandimaz (South Africa).

Themes and Activities

Unstoppable Africa will focus on five key themes that are critical to Africa's socio-economic future: Energy Access & Transitions, Inclusive Growth & Trade, Digital Transformation, Creative Industries, and Sports. The GABI event is supported by a diverse group of sponsors: Rockefeller Foundation, Afreximbank , Google, Summa Group , Safaricom, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Service Now, ClimateWorks Foundation, UNAIDS, UNICEF (Generation Unlimited), Itana, UNDP, PepsiCo, Yingke International Law firm, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 21st Century Technologies, Payaza, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and First Bank of Nigeria.

