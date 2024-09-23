Tropicana And Ciara Miller Team Up To Launch Tropicana Refreshers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the calendar might say September, many of us aren't quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. In fact, a recent survey by Tropicana found that 3 in 5 Americans (64%) say they wish the summer season was longer. To help, Tropicana has enlisted the expertise of a summer afficionado – Ciara Miller, star of Bravo's Summer House – to launch Tropicana Refreshers, a new line of delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners. Recently, Ciara partnered with Tropicana and D S Simon on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the refreshed line of Tropicana Refreshers and her top tips for extending that summer feeling.



What Are Tropicana Refreshers?

Tropicana Refreshers are delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juices and no artificial sweeteners, making them a perfect, refreshing choice for anyone looking to savor the flavors of summer throughout the year. Tropicana Refreshers come in a variety of flavors including Pineapple Mango and Fruit Punch, bringing the taste of summer to any occasion.

Cocktails and Mocktails to Keep Summer Going

In celebration of the partnership, Ciara has crafted two unique drink recipes featuring Tropicana Refreshers: the“Golden Hour” cocktail and the“A Punch Above” mocktail.



Golden Hour Cocktail : A simple and refreshing mix of Tropicana Refreshers Pineapple Mango, white rum, fresh lime juice, and coconut water. A Punch Above Mocktail : A non-alcoholic treat that combines Tropicana Refreshers Fruit Punch, fresh lime juice, lemon and orange slices, cherries, and sparkling water or club soda. It's like a beach getaway in a glass!

Tips for Keeping a Summer State of Mind

In addition to serving up refreshing recipes, Ciara has plenty of advice for how to keep the essence of summer going strong. A few of her favorite tips include:



Create a summer soundtrack : Keep the summer vibes alive by curating playlists filled with your favorite summer tunes. Play them while working, exercising, or relaxing to instantly transport yourself back to warmer days.

Brighten up your space : Light, airy decor with vibrant colors, fresh flowers, and coastal accents can make any space feel summery, no matter the season.

Incorporate summer flavors : Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite seasonal flavors. Continue to enjoy grilled veggies, fresh salads, tropical fruits, and of course, Tropicana Refreshers! Don't Stop Traveling : Summer may end, but travel doesn't have to! Keep exploring and embrace spontaneous weekend getaways to extend that summer feeling.

Where to Find Tropicana Refreshers

Tropicana Refreshers 46 oz bottles are available nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Target with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99. And starting this November, 11 oz bottles will also be available at select stores with a SRP $1.99.

To learn more about Tropicana Refreshers, visit Tropicana.com .

About Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller is a TV personality and model. Ciara first rose to fame after becoming a cast member on Bravo's hit show Summer House in Season 5 and she then joined the cast of Winter House in Season 1. In March 2023, she debuted on the Victoria's Secret website, making her the first Bravo star to become a VS model. Prior to the entertainment industry, Ciara graduated from Chamberlain University and worked as a registered nurse in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. When she's not filming, Ciara currently splits her time between working as a travel nurse in Atlanta and living in New York City.



