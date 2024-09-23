Police Shot Dead Badlapur Rape Case Accused In Self-Defence: CM Shinde, Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Amid the opposition's attack against the Maharashtra over the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case Akshay Shinde in an 'encounter', Chief Eknath Shinde said that the fired in self-defence.

“According to the preliminary information, the police fired in self-defence. More information will be known after the police conduct investigation into the incident,” Shinde added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his reaction said,“The ex-wife of the accused in this case had complained of sexual harassment. He was being taken for questioning in this regard. At that time, he snatched the gun from the police and fired at the police. So the police also fired in his direction in self-defence. He was then taken to the hospital. His death has not been officially announced by the doctors. However, according to the information I have received, he has died.”

“It is wrong for the opposition parties to take the side of the accused. Everything is politicised by the opponents. This is the same opposition, which was demanding the death sentence for the accused. However, now when the accused attacked the police, the opposition party is taking the side of the accused. This is wrong,” Fadnavis further said.

Shiv Sena MP and former Union minister Milind Deora said,“The hue and cry raised by the opposition over the death of Akshay Shinde is both despicable and irresponsible. The Badlapur accused opened fire on policemen and seriously injured API Nilesh More. What exactly does the opposition expect? Should our police officers lay down their lives at the hands of rape accused?”

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said,“Those who were demanding the death penalty for the Badlapur sexual abuse case till yesterday are now shedding tears over his encounter. The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi should decide whether they are standing with the rapist or with the brave soldiers of Maharashtra Police?”