Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sport Sunglasses To Minimize Distractions (BKC-232)

NCAA Champion. I thought there should be a way for to manually block out distractions by darkening their peripheral vision, " said the inventor, from Warwick, R.I., "so I invented THE RACE BLOCKERS. My design gives the wearer the ability to focus on themself and their race plan."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for sports sunglasses. In doing so, it ensures maximum focus. As a result, it helps minimize distraction, and it could enhance performance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear and use, making it ideal for athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

