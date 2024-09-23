Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM On 23 September 2021, Milena Mondini De Focatiis (Chief Executive Officer) was awarded 90,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 39,380 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Milena Mondini De Focatiis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 39,380 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 18,510 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 20,870 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 18,510 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 52,500 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 22,956 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Geraint Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 22,956 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 10,790 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 12,166 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 10,790 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 22,862 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Cristina Nestares 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO UK Insurance/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 22,862 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,400 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 11,462 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 11,400 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,752 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Scott Cargill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO Admiral Money/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 14,752 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,752 shares were sold. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 14,752 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,270 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Costantino Moretti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of International/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 14,270 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,270 shares were sold. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 14,270 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 23 September 2021, Alistair Hargreaves (Deputy CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 20,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 and 14,651 shares vested on 23 September 2024.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Alistair Hargreaves 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 14,651 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 9,524 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 5,127 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.10 9,524 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 23 September 2024. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Geraint Jones and Karen Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR and Person Closely Associated with (wife of) Geraint Jones. b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of Shares c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £28.14 8,000 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 23 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)