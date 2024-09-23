Oneair Launches Groundbreaking Oneair Cash Rewards Program, Setting New Standards In Customer Loyalty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finally, a membership that lets you earn generous cash rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneAir has launched the OneAir Cash Rewards program, a new initiative redefining customer loyalty in the travel industry. This unique program positions OneAir as a strong competitor to leading travel agencies (OTAs), offering travelers an unmatched combination of flexibility, value, and convenience.With the OneAir Cash Rewards program, members can earn up to 10% back on most hotel stays, flights, and insurance bookings.OneAir Cash functions like real currency and never expires, allowing travelers to redeem their rewards whenever and however they choose, with no blackout dates or restrictions. Members also gain access to exclusive discounts of up to 60% on top-rated hotels and flights worldwide."OneAir is committed to providing our customers with the best possible travel experience," said Rahul Ramadoss, CEO of OneAir. "The OneAir Cash Rewards program offers more value and flexibility than any other loyalty program in the industry. Our customers now enjoy greater savings, peace of mind, and the freedom to use their rewards on their terms."Key Benefits of the OneAir Cash Rewards Program:.Comprehensive Earning Potential: Members can earn up to 10% back in OneAir Cash on most hotel stays, flights, and insurance bookings, making every aspect of travel more rewarding..No Expiration: OneAir Cash rewards never expire, allowing members to accumulate and use them at their own pace..Flexible Redemption: Redeem OneAir Cash directly toward future bookings, reducing out-of-pocket expenses..No Blackout Dates or Restrictions: Members can use their rewards anytime, without worrying about blackout dates or limited availability..Exclusive Offers: Gain access to hidden rates at over 2 million top-rated hotels and 700+ airlines globally, delivering additional savings and enhancing the travel experience.The launch of the OneAir Cash Rewards program marks a significant step forward in OneAir's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By offering a loyalty program that rivals those of leading OTAs, OneAir provides customers with more control, value, and benefits than ever before.For more information about the OneAir Cash Rewards program and to sign up, visit cash-rewards .About OneAir:OneAir is an AI-powered, all-in-one, members-only travel app designed to deliver exceptional value. By offering exclusive access to hidden rates from top-rated hotels and airlines worldwide, OneAir simplifies the booking process while providing unmatched savings and transparency. Our mission is simple: to revolutionize the hotel and airline industry, ensuring that travelers always pay the lowest available price for their reservations.

Media Relations

OneAir AI

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

OneAir AI: Unbeatable Hotel & Flight Deals + 10% Cash Rewards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.