Maha Cabinet Approves 2,000 Sq. Metre Plot To Ajinkya Rahane For Setting Up Cricket Academy

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday gave its approval to a 2,000 square metre plot of land situated at Bandra Reclamation to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane for setting up a sports facility, on a 30-year lease.

Earlier, this plot was allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor training centre.

But since no work was done on this plot, the took it back from Gavaskar.

In the wake of non-use of the plot it was being used by slum dwellers for unlawful activities.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) therefore passed a resolution and recommended the state government to give that plot to Rahane.

Rahane thanked the Maharashtra government for its decision.

In his post on social media platform X, Rahane said, "Thank you Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar for supporting my vision of a world-class cricket academy and sports facility in Mumbai. This academy will empower young sportspersons with top-notch facilities and guidance, fostering the next generation of champions in the city where my own cricketing journey began. Grateful for your encouragement and leadership inspiring a bright future for Maharashtra."

The Chief Minister's office said in a statement that the 2,000 square metre plot given to Gavaskar in 1988 was lying vacant.

In 2022, Gavaskar conveyed to the state government that he will not be able to set up a cricket academy on the plot.

Thereafter, MHADA cancelled the allocation of that plot to Gavaskar.

According to sources in the Urban Development Department, the plot situated near the Lilavati Hospital adjacent to the Western Expressway will be costing anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh per square feet which means it will be worth around Rs 10 crore.